Markets
SPOK

Tuesday 9/20 Insider Buying Report: SPOK, INNV

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Spok Holdings' Director, Todd J. Stein, made a $1.29M buy of SPOK, purchasing 176,602 shares at a cost of $7.31 a piece. Bargain hunters can bag SPOK even cheaper than Stein did, with shares trading as low as $7.17 in trading on Tuesday which is 1.9% under Stein's purchase price. Spok Holdings is trading up about 0.1% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Stein purchased SPOK at 8 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $2.06M at an average of $7.15 per share.

And also on Thursday, Director Thomas Scully purchased $509,800 worth of InnovAge Holding, purchasing 100,000 shares at a cost of $5.10 each. InnovAge Holding is trading off about 4% on the day Tuesday. Scully was up about 29.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with INNV trading as high as $6.62 in trading on Tuesday.

Tuesday 9/20 Insider Buying Report: SPOK, INNV
VIDEO: Tuesday 9/20 Insider Buying Report: SPOK, INNV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPOKINNV

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular