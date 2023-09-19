News & Insights

Markets
SMTC

Tuesday 9/19 Insider Buying Report: SMTC, SBOW

September 19, 2023 — 02:05 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Semtech's, Paul V. Walsh Jr., made a $496,520 buy of SMTC, purchasing 20,000 shares at a cost of $24.83 each. Walsh Jr. was up about 5.7% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with SMTC trading as high as $26.23 in trading on Tuesday. Semtech is trading up about 6% on the day Tuesday.

And at SilverBow Resources, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Marcus C. Rowland who bought 10,000 shares at a cost of $37.00 each, for a total investment of $370,000. SilverBow Resources is trading off about 0.4% on the day Tuesday. Bargain hunters can bag SBOW even cheaper than Rowland did, with shares changing hands as low as $35.46 at last check today -- that's 4.2% below Rowland's purchase price.

Tuesday 9/19 Insider Buying Report: SMTC, SBOW

VIDEO: Tuesday 9/19 Insider Buying Report: SMTC, SBOW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SMTC
SBOW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.