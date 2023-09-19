As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Semtech's, Paul V. Walsh Jr., made a $496,520 buy of SMTC, purchasing 20,000 shares at a cost of $24.83 each. Walsh Jr. was up about 5.7% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with SMTC trading as high as $26.23 in trading on Tuesday. Semtech is trading up about 6% on the day Tuesday.

And at SilverBow Resources, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Marcus C. Rowland who bought 10,000 shares at a cost of $37.00 each, for a total investment of $370,000. SilverBow Resources is trading off about 0.4% on the day Tuesday. Bargain hunters can bag SBOW even cheaper than Rowland did, with shares changing hands as low as $35.46 at last check today -- that's 4.2% below Rowland's purchase price.

VIDEO: Tuesday 9/19 Insider Buying Report: SMTC, SBOW

