Tuesday 9/17 Insider Buying Report: INBX, RPHM

September 17, 2024 — 02:42 pm EDT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Inhibrx Biosciences' Chief Executive Officer, Mark Lappe, made a $629,117 purchase of INBX, buying 40,000 shares at a cost of $15.73 each. Lappe was up about 13.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with INBX trading as high as $17.79 in trading on Tuesday. Inhibrx Biosciences is trading off about 0.9% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Lappe made one other purchase in the past year, buying $518,282 shares for a cost of $12.96 each.

And at Reneo Pharmaceuticals, there was insider buying on Monday, by Braden Michael Leonard who purchased 358,923 shares at a cost of $1.35 each, for a trade totaling $484,344. Before this latest buy, Leonard bought RPHM at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $1.02M at an average of $1.49 per share. Reneo Pharmaceuticals is trading up about 1.5% on the day Tuesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

