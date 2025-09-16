As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Goldman Sachs BDC's Co-Chief Executive Officer, Vivek Bantwal, made a $250,012 buy of GSBD, purchasing 22,000 shares at a cost of $11.36 a piece. Investors can bag GSBD even cheaper than Bantwal did, with shares changing hands as low as $11.17 in trading on Tuesday which is 1.7% under Bantwal's purchase price. Goldman Sachs BDC is trading up about 0.8% on the day Tuesday.

And on Monday, Terrence Keenen purchased $249,984 worth of Avio, purchasing 8,928 shares at a cost of $28.00 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Keenen in the past year. Avio is trading up about 3.9% on the day Tuesday. Keenen was up about 15.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with LGN trading as high as $32.38 at last check today.

VIDEO: Tuesday 9/16 Insider Buying Report: GSBD, LGN

