Tuesday 9/16 Insider Buying Report: GSBD, LGN

September 16, 2025 — 02:57 pm EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Goldman Sachs BDC's Co-Chief Executive Officer, Vivek Bantwal, made a $250,012 buy of GSBD, purchasing 22,000 shares at a cost of $11.36 a piece. Investors can bag GSBD even cheaper than Bantwal did, with shares changing hands as low as $11.17 in trading on Tuesday which is 1.7% under Bantwal's purchase price. Goldman Sachs BDC is trading up about 0.8% on the day Tuesday.

And on Monday, Terrence Keenen purchased $249,984 worth of Avio, purchasing 8,928 shares at a cost of $28.00 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Keenen in the past year. Avio is trading up about 3.9% on the day Tuesday. Keenen was up about 15.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with LGN trading as high as $32.38 at last check today.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
