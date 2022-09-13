Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Monday at Stanley Black & Decker, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Robert J. Manning who bought 30,000 shares for a cost of $85.50 each, for a trade totaling $2.57M. This buy marks the first one filed by Manning in the past year. Stanley Black & Decker is trading down about 2.4% on the day Tuesday. Manning was up about 5.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with SWK trading as high as $90.14 at last check today.

VIDEO: Tuesday 9/13 Insider Buying Report: SWK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.