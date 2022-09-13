As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Owl Rock Capital's Vice President, Alexis Maged, made a $434,864 buy of ORCC, purchasing 33,435 shares at a cost of $13.01 each. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to buy ORCC even cheaper than Maged did, with shares trading as low as $12.80 in trading on Tuesday -- that's 1.6% below Maged's purchase price. Owl Rock Capital is trading down about 0.9% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Maged in the past twelve months.

And on Thursday, CEO David Spector purchased $274,210 worth of Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust, purchasing 20,000 shares at a cost of $13.71 a piece. Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust is trading down about 1.7% on the day Tuesday. So far Spector is in the green, up about 8.0% on their buy based on today's trading high of $14.81.

VIDEO: Tuesday 9/13 Insider Buying Report: ORCC, PMT

