Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Sealed Air's CEO, Edward L. Doheny II, made a $338,500 buy of SEE, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $33.85 each. Sealed Air is trading up about 0.1% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Doheny II in the past twelve months.

And also on Friday, Director Alain Attal bought $266,700 worth of GameStop, buying 15,000 shares at a cost of $17.78 a piece. Before this latest buy, Attal made one other purchase in the past year, buying $224,000 shares for a cost of $22.40 each. GameStop is trading up about 6.5% on the day Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 9/12 Insider Buying Report: SEE, GME

