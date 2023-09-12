News & Insights

Markets
SEE

Tuesday 9/12 Insider Buying Report: SEE, GME

September 12, 2023 — 11:38 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Sealed Air's CEO, Edward L. Doheny II, made a $338,500 buy of SEE, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $33.85 each. Sealed Air is trading up about 0.1% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Doheny II in the past twelve months.

And also on Friday, Director Alain Attal bought $266,700 worth of GameStop, buying 15,000 shares at a cost of $17.78 a piece. Before this latest buy, Attal made one other purchase in the past year, buying $224,000 shares for a cost of $22.40 each. GameStop is trading up about 6.5% on the day Tuesday.

Tuesday 9/12 Insider Buying Report: SEE, GME
VIDEO: Tuesday 9/12 Insider Buying Report: SEE, GME

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SEE
GME

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.