Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Avenue Therapeutics' Director, Lindsay A. Rosenwald, M.D., made a $251,046 buy of ATXI, purchasing 348,675 shares at a cost of $0.72 a piece. Rosenwald, M.D. was up about 13.7% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ATXI trading as high as $0.82 at last check today. Avenue Therapeutics is trading up about 8.3% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Rosenwald, M.D. in the past twelve months.

And also on Friday, Allan Bridgford Jr. bought $213,964 worth of Bridgford Foods, buying 18,872 shares at a cost of $11.34 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Bridgford Jr. in the past twelve months. Bridgford Foods is trading up about 3% on the day Tuesday. Bargain hunters can snag BRID even cheaper than Bridgford Jr. did, with the stock trading as low as $10.92 in trading on Tuesday which is 3.7% under Bridgford Jr.'s purchase price.

VIDEO: Tuesday 9/12 Insider Buying Report: ATXI, BRID

