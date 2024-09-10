News & Insights

Tuesday 9/10 Insider Buying Report: DLTR, ONEW

September 10, 2024 — 02:38 pm EDT

September 10, 2024

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Dollar Tree's Director, Daniel J. Heinrich, made a $150,194 purchase of DLTR, buying 2,200 shares at a cost of $68.27 a piece. Bargain hunters can pick up DLTR at a price even lower than Heinrich did, with shares changing hands as low as $64.38 in trading on Tuesday which is 5.7% under Heinrich's purchase price. Dollar Tree is trading down about 4.2% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Heinrich purchased DLTR on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $301,496 at an average of $113.77 per share.

And at OneWater Marine, there was insider buying on Friday, by CEO - See Remarks Philip Austin Singleton Jr. who purchased 6,705 shares for a cost of $22.39 each, for a trade totaling $150,120. Before this latest buy, Singleton Jr. made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $109,100 shares for a cost of $21.82 a piece. OneWater Marine is trading off about 3.5% on the day Tuesday. Bargain hunters are able to buy ONEW even cheaper than Singleton Jr. did, with shares changing hands as low as $20.75 in trading on Tuesday which is 7.3% below Singleton Jr.'s purchase price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
