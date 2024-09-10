Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Dollar Tree's Director, Daniel J. Heinrich, made a $150,194 purchase of DLTR, buying 2,200 shares at a cost of $68.27 a piece. Bargain hunters can pick up DLTR at a price even lower than Heinrich did, with shares changing hands as low as $64.38 in trading on Tuesday which is 5.7% under Heinrich's purchase price. Dollar Tree is trading down about 4.2% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Heinrich purchased DLTR on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $301,496 at an average of $113.77 per share.

And at OneWater Marine, there was insider buying on Friday, by CEO - See Remarks Philip Austin Singleton Jr. who purchased 6,705 shares for a cost of $22.39 each, for a trade totaling $150,120. Before this latest buy, Singleton Jr. made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $109,100 shares for a cost of $21.82 a piece. OneWater Marine is trading off about 3.5% on the day Tuesday. Bargain hunters are able to buy ONEW even cheaper than Singleton Jr. did, with shares changing hands as low as $20.75 in trading on Tuesday which is 7.3% below Singleton Jr.'s purchase price.

VIDEO: Tuesday 9/10 Insider Buying Report: DLTR, ONEW

