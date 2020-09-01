Tuesday 9/1 Insider Buying Report: PFHD, SUNS

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Professional Holding's Director, Rolando Digasbarro, made a $215,000 buy of PFHD, purchasing 20,000 shares at a cost of $10.75 each. So far Digasbarro is in the green, up about 12.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $12.06. Professional Holding is trading up about 2.2% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Digasbarro in the past twelve months.

And at Solar Senior Capital, there was insider buying on Monday, by See Remarks Michael S. Gross who purchased 14,365 shares for a cost of $13.13 each, for a total investment of $188,681. This purchase marks the first one filed by Gross in the past year. Solar Senior Capital is trading off about 1.8% on the day Tuesday.

