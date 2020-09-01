Markets
Tuesday 9/1 Insider Buying Report: ORI, AHT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Old Republic International, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Aldo C. Zucaro bought 9,651 shares of ORI, at a cost of $16.23 each, for a total investment of $156,672. Bargain hunters can grab ORI at a price even lower than Zucaro did, with shares trading as low as $15.88 at last check today -- that's 2.2% under Zucaro's purchase price. Old Republic International is trading up about 0.4% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Zucaro bought ORI at 8 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $978,612 at an average of $17.82 per share.

And at Ashford Hospitality Trust, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Benjamin J. Ansell, M.D. who bought 50,000 shares at a cost of $2.92 each, for a trade totaling $146,000. Before this latest buy, Ansell, M.D. bought AHT at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $63,500 at an average of $1.06 per share. Ashford Hospitality Trust is trading off about 1.4% on the day Tuesday. Ansell, M.D. was up about 7.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with AHT trading as high as $3.14 at last check today.

