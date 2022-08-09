Markets
WWD

Tuesday 8/9 Insider Buying Report: WWD, PKOH

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Woodward, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Paul Donovan purchased 11,100 shares of WWD, at a cost of $94.49 each, for a total investment of $1.05M. Donovan was up about 4.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with WWD trading as high as $98.44 at last check today. Woodward is trading down about 0.2% on the day Tuesday.

And at Park-Ohio Holdings, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Edward F. Crawford who bought 50,000 shares for a cost of $19.38 each, for a trade totaling $969,116. Park-Ohio Holdings is trading down about 1.4% on the day Tuesday.

Tuesday 8/9 Insider Buying Report: WWD, PKOH
VIDEO: Tuesday 8/9 Insider Buying Report: WWD, PKOH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WWD PKOH

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular