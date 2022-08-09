As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Woodward, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Paul Donovan purchased 11,100 shares of WWD, at a cost of $94.49 each, for a total investment of $1.05M. Donovan was up about 4.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with WWD trading as high as $98.44 at last check today. Woodward is trading down about 0.2% on the day Tuesday.

And at Park-Ohio Holdings, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Edward F. Crawford who bought 50,000 shares for a cost of $19.38 each, for a trade totaling $969,116. Park-Ohio Holdings is trading down about 1.4% on the day Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 8/9 Insider Buying Report: WWD, PKOH

