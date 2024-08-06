Tuesday 8/6 Insider Buying Report: MBLY

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

At Mobileye Global, there was insider buying on Friday, by CEO and President Amnon Shashua who purchased 631,963 shares for a cost of $16.51 each, for a total investment of $10.43M. This purchase marks the first one filed by Shashua in the past twelve months. Mobileye Global is trading up about 3.2% on the day Tuesday. Investors can grab MBLY even cheaper than Shashua did, with shares changing hands as low as $15.62 in trading on Tuesday which is 5.4% under Shashua's purchase price.

