At Mobileye Global, there was insider buying on Friday, by CEO and President Amnon Shashua who purchased 631,963 shares for a cost of $16.51 each, for a total investment of $10.43M. This purchase marks the first one filed by Shashua in the past twelve months. Mobileye Global is trading up about 3.2% on the day Tuesday. Investors can grab MBLY even cheaper than Shashua did, with shares changing hands as low as $15.62 in trading on Tuesday which is 5.4% under Shashua's purchase price.
VIDEO: Tuesday 8/6 Insider Buying Report: MBLY
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.