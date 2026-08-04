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Tuesday 8/4 Insider Buying Report: HUN, HNVR

August 04, 2026 — 10:39 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Huntsman, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, CEO Peter R. Huntsman bought 100,000 shares of HUN, at a cost of $9.81 each, for a total investment of $981,000. Huntsman is trading trading flat on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Huntsman in the past twelve months.

And on Thursday, President Kevin M. O'connor purchased $268,800 worth of Hanover Bancorp, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $26.88 a piece. Hanover Bancorp is trading up about 0.5% on the day Tuesday. Investors have the opportunity to buy HNVR even cheaper than O'connor did, with shares changing hands as low as $26.41 at last check today -- that's 1.7% under O'connor's purchase price.

Tuesday 8/4 Insider Buying Report: HUN, HNVR VIDEO: Tuesday 8/4 Insider Buying Report: HUN, HNVR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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HUN
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