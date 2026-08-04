Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Huntsman, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, CEO Peter R. Huntsman bought 100,000 shares of HUN, at a cost of $9.81 each, for a total investment of $981,000. Huntsman is trading trading flat on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Huntsman in the past twelve months.

And on Thursday, President Kevin M. O'connor purchased $268,800 worth of Hanover Bancorp, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $26.88 a piece. Hanover Bancorp is trading up about 0.5% on the day Tuesday. Investors have the opportunity to buy HNVR even cheaper than O'connor did, with shares changing hands as low as $26.41 at last check today -- that's 1.7% under O'connor's purchase price.

VIDEO: Tuesday 8/4 Insider Buying Report: HUN, HNVR

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