Markets
BSX

Tuesday 8/4 Insider Buying Report: BSX, CMCO

August 04, 2026 — 02:07 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Boston Scientific, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 5,000 shares of BSX, for a cost of $45.48 each, for a total investment of $227,400. Ludwig was up about 8.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with BSX trading as high as $49.21 at last check today. Boston Scientific is trading up about 0.7% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Ludwig made one other purchase in the past year, buying $202,914 shares for a cost of $56.68 each.

And also on Friday, CFO John R. Linker purchased $147,525 worth of Columbus McKinnon, purchasing 7,500 shares at a cost of $19.67 a piece. Columbus McKinnon is trading up about 7.7% on the day Tuesday. So far Linker is in the green, up about 11.0% on their buy based on today's trading high of $21.83.

Tuesday 8/4 Insider Buying Report: BSX, CMCOVIDEO: Tuesday 8/4 Insider Buying Report: BSX, CMCO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BSX
CMCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.