As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Boston Scientific, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 5,000 shares of BSX, for a cost of $45.48 each, for a total investment of $227,400. Ludwig was up about 8.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with BSX trading as high as $49.21 at last check today. Boston Scientific is trading up about 0.7% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Ludwig made one other purchase in the past year, buying $202,914 shares for a cost of $56.68 each.

And also on Friday, CFO John R. Linker purchased $147,525 worth of Columbus McKinnon, purchasing 7,500 shares at a cost of $19.67 a piece. Columbus McKinnon is trading up about 7.7% on the day Tuesday. So far Linker is in the green, up about 11.0% on their buy based on today's trading high of $21.83.

VIDEO: Tuesday 8/4 Insider Buying Report: BSX, CMCO

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