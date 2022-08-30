As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At comScore, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director William Paul Livek purchased 350,000 shares of SCOR, for a cost of $2.09 each, for a total investment of $731,623. So far Livek is in the green, up about 14.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $2.40. comScore is trading up about 4.6% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Livek bought SCOR on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $1.21M at an average of $1.97 per share.

And also on Monday, Chief Strategy Officer William C. Martin bought $256,576 worth of Immersion, buying 45,141 shares at a cost of $5.68 each. Before this latest buy, Martin made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $341,955 shares at a cost of $5.70 each. Immersion is trading up about 1.8% on the day Tuesday. Martin was up about 4.9% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with IMMR trading as high as $5.96 at last check today.

VIDEO: Tuesday 8/30 Insider Buying Report: SCOR, IMMR

