Tuesday 8/30 Insider Buying Report: HCWB, OSUR

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At HCW Biologics, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Chief Financial Officer Rebecca Byam bought 90,300 shares of HCWB, at a cost of $2.54 each, for a total investment of $229,747. HCW Biologics is trading off about 0.8% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Byam made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $160,798 shares at a cost of $2.42 a piece.

And at OraSure Technologies, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Ronny B. Lancaster who purchased 50,000 shares for a cost of $4.00 each, for a total investment of $200,000. OraSure Technologies is trading up about 3.9% on the day Tuesday.

