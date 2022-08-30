Markets
HCWB

Tuesday 8/30 Insider Buying Report: HCWB, OSUR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At HCW Biologics, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Chief Financial Officer Rebecca Byam bought 90,300 shares of HCWB, at a cost of $2.54 each, for a total investment of $229,747. HCW Biologics is trading off about 0.8% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Byam made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $160,798 shares at a cost of $2.42 a piece.

And at OraSure Technologies, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Ronny B. Lancaster who purchased 50,000 shares for a cost of $4.00 each, for a total investment of $200,000. OraSure Technologies is trading up about 3.9% on the day Tuesday.

Tuesday 8/30 Insider Buying Report: HCWB, OSUR
VIDEO: Tuesday 8/30 Insider Buying Report: HCWB, OSUR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HCWBOSUR

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular