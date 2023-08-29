News & Insights

Tuesday 8/29 Insider Buying Report: WEST, VVV

August 29, 2023

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Westrock Coffee's Director, Joe T. Ford, made a $201,900 buy of WEST, purchasing 20,000 shares at a cost of $10.10 a piece. Westrock Coffee Co is trading up about 0.3% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Ford purchased WEST on 11 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $2.60M at an average of $11.62 per share.

And on Monday, Chief Financial Officer Mary E. Meixelsperger purchased $201,300 worth of Valvoline, purchasing 6,000 shares at a cost of $33.55 a piece. Valvoline is trading up about 0.8% on the day Tuesday.

