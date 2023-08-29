Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At HF Foods Group, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Chief Executive Officer Xiao Mou Zhang bought 55,048 shares of HFFG, for a cost of $4.82 each, for a total investment of $265,231. HF Foods Group is trading off about 0.2% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Zhang in the past year.

And at Ouster, there was insider buying on Friday, by Virginia Boulet who bought 41,600 shares at a cost of $5.77 each, for a trade totaling $239,960. Before this latest buy, Boulet bought OUST at 2 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $246,038 at an average of $6.00 per share. Ouster is trading up about 1.4% on the day Tuesday. Investors have the opportunity to grab OUST even cheaper than Boulet did, with shares trading as low as $5.41 at last check today -- that's 6.2% below Boulet's purchase price.

VIDEO: Tuesday 8/29 Insider Buying Report: HFFG, OUST

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.