As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, BILL Holdings' CEO, Rene A. Lacerte, made a $2.1M purchase of BILL, buying 42,248 shares at a cost of $49.60 each. Lacerte was up about 4.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with BILL trading as high as $51.88 at last check today. BILL Holdings is trading up about 4% on the day Tuesday.

And at Franklin Resources, there was insider buying on Friday, by CEO Jennifer M. Johnson who bought 18,900 shares for a cost of $20.95 each, for a trade totaling $396,021. This buy marks the first one filed by Johnson in the past year. Franklin Resources is trading off about 1.5% on the day Tuesday. Investors can buy BEN at a price even lower than Johnson did, with the stock trading as low as $20.38 in trading on Tuesday -- that's 2.7% below Johnson's purchase price.

VIDEO: Tuesday 8/27 Insider Buying Report: BILL, BEN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.