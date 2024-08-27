News & Insights

Markets
BILL

Tuesday 8/27 Insider Buying Report: BILL, BEN

August 27, 2024 — 10:32 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, BILL Holdings' CEO, Rene A. Lacerte, made a $2.1M purchase of BILL, buying 42,248 shares at a cost of $49.60 each. Lacerte was up about 4.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with BILL trading as high as $51.88 at last check today. BILL Holdings is trading up about 4% on the day Tuesday.

And at Franklin Resources, there was insider buying on Friday, by CEO Jennifer M. Johnson who bought 18,900 shares for a cost of $20.95 each, for a trade totaling $396,021. This buy marks the first one filed by Johnson in the past year. Franklin Resources is trading off about 1.5% on the day Tuesday. Investors can buy BEN at a price even lower than Johnson did, with the stock trading as low as $20.38 in trading on Tuesday -- that's 2.7% below Johnson's purchase price.

Tuesday 8/27 Insider Buying Report: BILL, BENVIDEO: Tuesday 8/27 Insider Buying Report: BILL, BEN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BILL
BEN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.