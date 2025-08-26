Markets
Tuesday 8/26 Insider Buying Report: WU, BKKT

August 26, 2025 — 02:12 pm EDT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Western Union, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, CEO & President Devin McGranahan bought 176,470 shares of WU, at a cost of $8.49 each, for a total investment of $1.5M. Western Union is trading up about 2.1% on the day Tuesday.

And at Bakkt Holdings, there was insider buying on Friday, by CEO and President Akshay Sudhir Naheta who bought 180,000 shares for a cost of $8.19 each, for a trade totaling $1.47M. This purchase marks the first one filed by Naheta in the past year. Bakkt Holdings is trading up about 8.2% on the day Tuesday. So far Naheta is in the green, up about 12.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $9.23.

Tuesday 8/26 Insider Buying Report: WU, BKKT

