Tuesday 8/26 Insider Buying Report: TFSL, MITT

August 26, 2025 — 02:26 pm EDT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, TFS Financial's Director, Anthony J. Asher, made a $499,570 buy of TFSL, purchasing 37,675 shares at a cost of $13.26 a piece. Asher was up about 6.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with TFSL trading as high as $14.05 at last check today. TFS Financial is trading up about 1% on the day Tuesday.

And at AG Mortgage Investment Trust, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Matthew Jozoff who bought 34,000 shares for a cost of $7.31 each, for a trade totaling $248,642. Before this latest buy, Jozoff made one other purchase in the past year, buying $29,400 shares at a cost of $7.35 a piece. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is trading up about 1.4% on the day Tuesday. Jozoff was up about 2.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with MITT trading as high as $7.49 at last check today.

