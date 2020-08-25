Tuesday 8/25 Insider Buying Report: BWB, SPOK

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Bridgewater Bancshares, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director David B. Juran bought 48,151 shares of BWB, at a cost of $9.53 each, for a total investment of $458,791. Juran was up about 3.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with BWB trading as high as $9.89 at last check today. Bridgewater Bancshares is trading up about 0.2% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Juran made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $515,199 shares for a cost of $9.46 each.

And at Spok Holdings, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Todd J. Stein who purchased 18,874 shares at a cost of $10.69 each, for a total investment of $201,815. Before this latest buy, Stein purchased SPOK at 4 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $318,000 at an average of $10.58 per share. Spok Holdings is trading off about 1.5% on the day Tuesday. So far Stein is in the green, up about 3.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $11.09.

