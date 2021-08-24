Markets
SIX

Tuesday 8/24 Insider Buying Report: SIX, AIV

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)'s Director, Arik W. Ruchim, made a $3.81M purchase of SIX, buying 100,000 shares at a cost of $38.07 each. So far Ruchim is in the green, up about 10.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $42.13. Six Flags Entertainment Corp is trading up about 4.5% on the day Tuesday.

And on Monday, Director Terry Considine bought $2.94M worth of Apartment Investment & Management (AIV), buying 450,000 shares at a cost of $6.53 a piece. Before this latest buy, Considine bought AIV on 3 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $5.19M at an average of $5.77 per share. Apartment Investment & Management is trading up about 2.1% on the day Tuesday. So far Considine is in the green, up about 3.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $6.79.

Tuesday 8/24 Insider Buying Report: SIX, AIV
VIDEO: Tuesday 8/24 Insider Buying Report: SIX, AIV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SIX AIV

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular