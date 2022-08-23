Markets
Tuesday 8/23 Insider Buying Report: BHVN, NS

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding (BHVN), a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Gregory Bailey bought 38,000 shares of BHVN, for a cost of $148.04 each, for a total investment of $5.63M. Bailey was up about 0.3% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with BHVN trading as high as $148.48 in trading on Tuesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding is trading up about 0.2% on the day Tuesday.

And on Thursday, Director William E. Greehey bought $1.74M worth of NuStar Energy LP (NS), buying 110,299 shares at a cost of $15.81 each. NuStar Energy LP is trading up about 2% on the day Tuesday. So far Greehey is in the green, up about 3.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $16.31.

