Tuesday 8/22 Insider Buying Report: SLRC, OEC

August 22, 2023 — 02:15 pm EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Slr Investment's Michael S. Gross, made a $450,600 buy of SLRC, purchasing 30,000 shares at a cost of $15.02 a piece. Slr Investment is trading off about 0.5% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Gross purchased SLRC at 5 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $7.37M at an average of $15.48 per share.

And at Orion, there was insider buying on Friday, by Chief Executive Officer Corning F. Painter who bought 15,000 shares for a cost of $21.59 each, for a trade totaling $323,850. Before this latest buy, Painter made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $503,124 shares for a cost of $16.77 each. Orion is trading up about 1.4% on the day Tuesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

