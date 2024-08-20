Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Sarepta Therapeutics, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 37,038 shares of SRPT, at a cost of $133.80 each, for a total investment of $4.96M. Chambers was up about 6.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with SRPT trading as high as $142.95 in trading on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics is trading up about 3.5% on the day Tuesday.

And at Align Technology, there was insider buying on Monday, by C. Raymond Larkin Jr. who purchased 6,500 shares for a cost of $235.33 each, for a trade totaling $1.53M. Align Technology is trading up about 0.3% on the day Tuesday. Larkin Jr. was up about 2.9% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ALGN trading as high as $242.14 in trading on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 8/20 Insider Buying Report: SRPT, ALGN

