LXRX

Tuesday 8/2 Insider Buying Report: LXRX, BX

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals' Director, Raymond Debbane, made a $2.46M purchase of LXRX, buying 982,600 shares at a cost of $2.50 each. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is trading up about 4.4% on the day Tuesday.

And on Thursday, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased $307,986 worth of Blackstone, purchasing 3,100 shares at a cost of $99.35 each. Blackstone is trading off about 2.8% on the day Tuesday. So far Brown is in the green, up about 3.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $102.38.

