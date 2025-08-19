Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Hilltop Holdings' Hilltop Securities Chairman, Jonathan S. Sobel, made a $970,400 buy of HTH, purchasing 30,000 shares at a cost of $32.35 each. So far Sobel is in the green, up about 2.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $33.07. Hilltop Holdings is trading up about 1.9% on the day Tuesday.

And on Thursday, Chief Financial Officer J. Kevin Willis purchased $501,506 worth of Valvoline, purchasing 12,725 shares at a cost of $39.41 a piece. Valvoline is trading down about 1.2% on the day Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 8/19 Insider Buying Report: HTH, VVV

