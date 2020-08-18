Tuesday 8/18 Insider Buying Report: LGF.B, ACI

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Lions Gate Entertainment's Director, Gordon Crawford, made a $433,139 purchase of LGF.B, buying 57,260 shares at a cost of $7.56 each. Crawford was up about 6.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with LGF.B trading as high as $8.04 in trading on Tuesday. Lions Gate Entertainment is trading up about 5% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Crawford purchased LGF.B at 2 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $1.34M at an average of $8.91 per share.

And on Friday, CEO Vivek Sankaran purchased $368,575 worth of Albertsons Companies, purchasing 25,000 shares at a cost of $14.74 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Sankaran in the past twelve months. Albertsons Companies is trading up about 1.1% on the day Tuesday. So far Sankaran is in the green, up about 3.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $15.25.

