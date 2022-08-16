Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Nextdoor Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director David L. Sze purchased 3,100,000 shares of KIND, for a cost of $2.98 each, for a total investment of $9.25M. So far Sze is in the green, up about 12.6% on their buy based on today's trading high of $3.36. Nextdoor Holdings is trading up about 3.5% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Sze made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $19.43M shares for a cost of $3.33 a piece.

And on Thursday, Curtis E. Espeland bought $452,644 worth of Huntsman, buying 15,000 shares at a cost of $30.18 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Espeland in the past year. Huntsman is trading up about 1.3% on the day Tuesday. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to grab HUN even cheaper than Espeland did, with shares trading as low as $29.73 at last check today which is 1.5% under Espeland's purchase price.

VIDEO: Tuesday 8/16 Insider Buying Report: KIND, HUN

