Tuesday 8/15 Insider Buying Report: RHP, PHIN

August 15, 2023 — 01:45 pm EDT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Ryman Hospitality Properties, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, William E. Haslam bought 11,507 shares of RHP, at a cost of $86.90 each, for a total investment of $999,924. Ryman Hospitality Properties is trading down about 1.2% on the day Tuesday.

And on Friday, CEO Brady D. Ericson bought $381,570 worth of PHINIA, buying 13,194 shares at a cost of $28.92 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Ericson in the past twelve months. PHINIA is trading down about 1.9% on the day Tuesday.

