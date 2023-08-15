At Ryman Hospitality Properties, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, William E. Haslam bought 11,507 shares of RHP, at a cost of $86.90 each, for a total investment of $999,924. Ryman Hospitality Properties is trading down about 1.2% on the day Tuesday.
And on Friday, CEO Brady D. Ericson bought $381,570 worth of PHINIA, buying 13,194 shares at a cost of $28.92 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Ericson in the past twelve months. PHINIA is trading down about 1.9% on the day Tuesday.
VIDEO: Tuesday 8/15 Insider Buying Report: RHP, PHIN
