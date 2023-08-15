News & Insights

Markets
LYFT

Tuesday 8/15 Insider Buying Report: LYFT, SPFI

August 15, 2023 — 10:41 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Lyft, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Chief Executive Officer John David Risher purchased 100,000 shares of LYFT, for a cost of $11.46 each, for a total investment of $1.15M. Risher was up about 9.1% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with LYFT trading as high as $12.51 in trading on Tuesday. Lyft is trading up about 6.9% on the day Tuesday.

And at South Plains Financial, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Noe G. Valles who purchased 23,000 shares at a cost of $26.88 each, for a total investment of $618,240. Before this latest buy, Valles purchased SPFI at 2 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $1.53M at an average of $27.90 per share. South Plains Financial is trading up about 0.1% on the day Tuesday. Thus far Valles is down about 0.8% on the purchase, with shares trading as low as $26.67 at last check today.

Tuesday 8/15 Insider Buying Report: LYFT, SPFI
VIDEO: Tuesday 8/15 Insider Buying Report: LYFT, SPFI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LYFT
SPFI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.