Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At MoneyLion, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director John C. Chrystal purchased 10,000 shares of ML, for a cost of $45.88 each, for a total investment of $458,755. MoneyLion is trading up about 1.5% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Chrystal made one other purchase in the past year, buying $48,431 shares for a cost of $16.14 each.

And on Monday, CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased $324,804 worth of Solo Brands, purchasing 250,000 shares at a cost of $1.30 each. Before this latest buy, Metz bought DTC on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $521,178 at an average of $2.08 per share. Solo Brands is trading up about 6.3% on the day Tuesday. Metz was up about 10.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with DTC trading as high as $1.44 in trading on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 8/13 Insider Buying Report: ML, DTC

