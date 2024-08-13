As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Elanco Animal Health, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, PRESIDENT, CEO AND DIRECTOR Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 100,000 shares of ELAN, for a cost of $13.01 each, for a total investment of $1.30M. Simmons was up about 9.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ELAN trading as high as $14.18 at last check today. Elanco Animal Health is trading up about 7.7% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Simmons in the past twelve months.

And at Arcosa, there was insider buying on Thursday, by CEO Antonio Carrillo who bought 12,125 shares at a cost of $82.05 each, for a trade totaling $994,909. This buy marks the first one filed by Carrillo in the past year. Arcosa is trading up about 0.8% on the day Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 8/13 Insider Buying Report: ELAN, ACA

