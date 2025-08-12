Markets
FOUR

Tuesday 8/12 Insider Buying Report: FOUR, FCNCA

August 12, 2025 — 10:57 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Shift4 Payments' Executive Chairman, Jared Isaacman, made a $16.27M buy of FOUR, purchasing 196,426 shares at a cost of $82.81 each. So far Isaacman is in the green, up about 6.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $87.97. Shift4 Payments is trading up about 4.9% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Isaacman in the past twelve months.

And at First Citizens BancShares, there was insider buying on Thursday, by CEO Frank B. Holding Jr. who purchased 600 shares for a cost of $1698.75 each, for a total investment of $1.02M. Before this latest buy, Holding Jr. bought FCNCA at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $1.55M at an average of $1548.99 per share. First Citizens BancShares is trading up about 1.6% on the day Tuesday. So far Holding Jr. is in the green, up about 10.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $1879.18.

Tuesday 8/12 Insider Buying Report: FOUR, FCNCAVIDEO: Tuesday 8/12 Insider Buying Report: FOUR, FCNCA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FOUR
FCNCA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.