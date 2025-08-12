Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Shift4 Payments' Executive Chairman, Jared Isaacman, made a $16.27M buy of FOUR, purchasing 196,426 shares at a cost of $82.81 each. So far Isaacman is in the green, up about 6.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $87.97. Shift4 Payments is trading up about 4.9% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Isaacman in the past twelve months.

And at First Citizens BancShares, there was insider buying on Thursday, by CEO Frank B. Holding Jr. who purchased 600 shares for a cost of $1698.75 each, for a total investment of $1.02M. Before this latest buy, Holding Jr. bought FCNCA at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $1.55M at an average of $1548.99 per share. First Citizens BancShares is trading up about 1.6% on the day Tuesday. So far Holding Jr. is in the green, up about 10.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $1879.18.

VIDEO: Tuesday 8/12 Insider Buying Report: FOUR, FCNCA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.