Tuesday 8/11 Insider Buying Report: ICFI, OPRX

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At ICF International, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Michael J. Van Handel bought 4,000 shares of ICFI, at a cost of $72.49 each, for a total investment of $289,948. So far Van Handel is in the green, up about 6.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $77.49. ICF International is trading up about 4.2% on the day Tuesday.

And on Friday, Director Gregory D. Wasson purchased $262,350 worth of OptimizeRx, purchasing 15,000 shares at a cost of $17.49 a piece. OptimizeRx is trading up about 2.6% on the day Tuesday.

