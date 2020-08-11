Markets
ICFI

Tuesday 8/11 Insider Buying Report: ICFI, OPRX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At ICF International, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Michael J. Van Handel bought 4,000 shares of ICFI, at a cost of $72.49 each, for a total investment of $289,948. So far Van Handel is in the green, up about 6.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $77.49. ICF International is trading up about 4.2% on the day Tuesday.

And on Friday, Director Gregory D. Wasson purchased $262,350 worth of OptimizeRx, purchasing 15,000 shares at a cost of $17.49 a piece. OptimizeRx is trading up about 2.6% on the day Tuesday.

Tuesday 8/11 Insider Buying Report: ICFI, OPRX
VIDEO: Tuesday 8/11 Insider Buying Report: ICFI, OPRX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ICFI OPRX

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular