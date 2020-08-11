Markets
Tuesday 8/11 Insider Buying Report: EXPE, SRE

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Expedia Group, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director A. George Battle bought 12,300 shares of EXPE, for a cost of $81.38 each, for a total investment of $1.00M. So far Battle is in the green, up about 11.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $90.69. Expedia Group is trading up about 3.9% on the day Tuesday.

And at Sempra Energy, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Andres Conesa who purchased 2,700 shares at a cost of $129.44 each, for a total investment of $349,488. Before this latest buy, Conesa made one other purchase in the past year, buying $294,520 shares for a cost of $147.26 each. Sempra Energy is trading up about 0.1% on the day Tuesday. So far Conesa is in the green, up about 4.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $134.98.

