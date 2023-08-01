News & Insights

Markets
EOSE

Tuesday 8/1 Insider Buying Report: EOSE, AGNC

August 01, 2023 — 10:35 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, EOS Energy Enterprises' Chief Executive Officer, Joe Mastrangelo, made a $69,574 purchase of EOSE, buying 31,199 shares at a cost of $2.23 each. Mastrangelo was up about 9.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with EOSE trading as high as $2.44 in trading on Tuesday. EOS Energy Enterprises is trading down about 4.5% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Mastrangelo made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $74,744 shares for a cost of $1.15 a piece.

And on Thursday, Director Morris A. Davis bought $49,991 worth of AGNC Investment, buying 4,772 shares at a cost of $10.48 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Davis in the past twelve months. AGNC Investment is trading down about 0.2% on the day Tuesday. Bargain hunters are able to snag AGNC even cheaper than Davis did, with shares trading as low as $10.12 at last check today which is 3.4% below Davis's purchase price.

Tuesday 8/1 Insider Buying Report: EOSE, AGNC
VIDEO: Tuesday 8/1 Insider Buying Report: EOSE, AGNC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EOSE
AGNC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.