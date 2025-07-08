Markets
Tuesday 7/8 Insider Buying Report: MWA, NTWK

July 08, 2025 — 10:32 am EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Mueller Water Products (MWA)'s Director, Brian C. Healy, made a $27,461 purchase of MWA, buying 1,110 shares at a cost of $24.74 each. Thus far Healy is down about 0.7% on the purchase, with shares changing hands as low as $24.56 in trading on Tuesday. Mueller Water Products is trading up about 1% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Healy bought MWA at 4 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $102,106 at an average of $22.32 per share.

And also on Monday, CEO Najeeb Ghauri bought $16,850 worth of NetSol Technologies (NTWK), buying 5,000 shares at a cost of $3.37 a piece. Before this latest buy, Ghauri made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $15,394 shares at a cost of $3.11 each. NetSol Technologies is trading up about 3.6% on the day Tuesday.

