Markets
WTI

Tuesday 7/7 Insider Buying Report: WTI, COLB

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, W & T Offshore's Director, Virginia Boulet, made a $40,927 purchase of WTI, buying 18,604 shares at a cost of $2.20 each. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to snag WTI even cheaper than Boulet did, with the stock trading as low as $2.12 at last check today -- that's 3.5% under Boulet's purchase price. W & T Offshore is trading off about 1.4% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Boulet bought WTI on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $44,562 at an average of $2.10 per share.

And on Thursday, EVP and General Counsel Kumi Yamamoto Baruffi bought $8,597 worth of Columbia Banking System, buying 337 shares at a cost of $25.51 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Baruffi in the past year. Columbia Banking System Inc is trading down about 1.6% on the day Tuesday. So far Baruffi is in the green, up about 5.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $26.97.

Tuesday 7/7 Insider Buying Report: WTI, COLB
VIDEO: Tuesday 7/7 Insider Buying Report: WTI, COLB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WTI COLB

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular