As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Thursday, Director John W. Rogers Jr. purchased $1.03M worth of Nike, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $102.96 a piece. Nike is trading up about 0.7% on the day Tuesday. Investors have the opportunity to snag NKE even cheaper than Rogers Jr. did, with shares trading as low as $100.11 in trading on Tuesday which is 2.8% under Rogers Jr.'s purchase price.

VIDEO: Tuesday 7/5 Insider Buying Report: Nike

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.