Tuesday 7/5 Insider Buying Report: Nike

Contributor
BNK Invest
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Thursday, Director John W. Rogers Jr. purchased $1.03M worth of Nike, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $102.96 a piece. Nike is trading up about 0.7% on the day Tuesday. Investors have the opportunity to snag NKE even cheaper than Rogers Jr. did, with shares trading as low as $100.11 in trading on Tuesday which is 2.8% under Rogers Jr.'s purchase price.

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

