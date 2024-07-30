As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Monday, LKQ's SVP - General Counsel, Matthew J. McKay, made a $99,375 buy of LKQ, purchasing 2,500 shares at a cost of $39.75 each. McKay was up about 2.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with LKQ trading as high as $40.90 at last check today. LKQ is trading up about 1.1% on the day Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 7/30 Insider Buying Report: LKQ

