As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Kaiser Aluminum's CEO, Keith Harvey, made a $199,871 purchase of KALU, buying 2,588 shares at a cost of $77.23 each. So far Harvey is in the green, up about 2.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $78.95. Kaiser Aluminum is trading up about 2.2% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Harvey in the past twelve months.

And on Friday, Nancy Joy Falotico bought $101,400 worth of Lineage, buying 1,300 shares at a cost of $78.00 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Falotico in the past year. Lineage is trading up about 1.6% on the day Tuesday. Falotico was up about 13.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with LINE trading as high as $88.33 in trading on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 7/30 Insider Buying Report: KALU, LINE

