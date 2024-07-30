News & Insights

Tuesday 7/30 Insider Buying Report: KALU, LINE

July 30, 2024 — 10:45 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Kaiser Aluminum's CEO, Keith Harvey, made a $199,871 purchase of KALU, buying 2,588 shares at a cost of $77.23 each. So far Harvey is in the green, up about 2.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $78.95. Kaiser Aluminum is trading up about 2.2% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Harvey in the past twelve months.

And on Friday, Nancy Joy Falotico bought $101,400 worth of Lineage, buying 1,300 shares at a cost of $78.00 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Falotico in the past year. Lineage is trading up about 1.6% on the day Tuesday. Falotico was up about 13.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with LINE trading as high as $88.33 in trading on Tuesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
