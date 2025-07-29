Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, MSCI's CEO, Henry A. Fernandez, made a $6.73M buy of MSCI, purchasing 12,400 shares at a cost of $542.87 each. So far Fernandez is in the green, up about 3.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $561.00. MSCI Inc is trading up about 0.8% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Fernandez purchased MSCI on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $4.82M at an average of $588.05 per share.

And at Absci, there was insider buying on Monday, by Chief Innovation Officer Andreas Busch who purchased 50,000 shares for a cost of $3.04 each, for a total investment of $152,000. Absci is trading up about 2.2% on the day Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 7/29 Insider Buying Report: MSCI, ABSI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.