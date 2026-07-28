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Tuesday 7/28 Insider Buying Report: MCB, OVLY

July 28, 2026 — 11:25 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Metropolitan Bank Holding, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, EVP & Chief Financial Officer Daniel F. Dougherty bought 1,000 shares of MCB, at a cost of $89.98 each, for a total investment of $89,980. So far Dougherty is in the green, up about 3.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $93.00. Metropolitan Bank Holding is trading down about 1.1% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Dougherty purchased MCB at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $151,610 at an average of $75.80 per share.

And on Monday, Director Gary Strong purchased $65,000 worth of Oak Valley Bancorp, purchasing 2,000 shares at a cost of $32.50 a piece. Before this latest buy, Strong made one other purchase in the past year, buying $27,500 shares for a cost of $27.50 a piece. Oak Valley Bancorp is trading up about 2% on the day Tuesday. So far Strong is in the green, up about 4.0% on their buy based on today's trading high of $33.81.

Tuesday 7/28 Insider Buying Report: MCB, OVLYVIDEO: Tuesday 7/28 Insider Buying Report: MCB, OVLY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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MCB
OVLY

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