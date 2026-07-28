Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Metropolitan Bank Holding, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, EVP & Chief Financial Officer Daniel F. Dougherty bought 1,000 shares of MCB, at a cost of $89.98 each, for a total investment of $89,980. So far Dougherty is in the green, up about 3.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $93.00. Metropolitan Bank Holding is trading down about 1.1% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Dougherty purchased MCB at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $151,610 at an average of $75.80 per share.

And on Monday, Director Gary Strong purchased $65,000 worth of Oak Valley Bancorp, purchasing 2,000 shares at a cost of $32.50 a piece. Before this latest buy, Strong made one other purchase in the past year, buying $27,500 shares for a cost of $27.50 a piece. Oak Valley Bancorp is trading up about 2% on the day Tuesday. So far Strong is in the green, up about 4.0% on their buy based on today's trading high of $33.81.

VIDEO: Tuesday 7/28 Insider Buying Report: MCB, OVLY

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