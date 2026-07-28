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Tuesday 7/28 Insider Buying Report: KRNY, SCTX

July 28, 2026 — 01:39 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Kearny Financial's Director, Curtland E. Fields, made a $138,274 buy of KRNY, purchasing 14,700 shares at a cost of $9.41 a piece. Fields was up about 3.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with KRNY trading as high as $9.76 in trading on Tuesday. Kearny Financial is trading up about 2.1% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Fields purchased KRNY at 4 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $181,191 at an average of $8.51 per share.

And at Scribe Therapeutics, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Chief Financial Officer David Parrot who purchased 2,666 shares at a cost of $15.00 each, for a trade totaling $39,990. This buy marks the first one filed by Parrot in the past twelve months. Scribe Therapeutics is trading down about 0.5% on the day Tuesday. So far Parrot is in the green, up about 25.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $18.89.

Tuesday 7/28 Insider Buying Report: KRNY, SCTXVIDEO: Tuesday 7/28 Insider Buying Report: KRNY, SCTX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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