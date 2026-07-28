Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Kearny Financial's Director, Curtland E. Fields, made a $138,274 buy of KRNY, purchasing 14,700 shares at a cost of $9.41 a piece. Fields was up about 3.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with KRNY trading as high as $9.76 in trading on Tuesday. Kearny Financial is trading up about 2.1% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Fields purchased KRNY at 4 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $181,191 at an average of $8.51 per share.

And at Scribe Therapeutics, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Chief Financial Officer David Parrot who purchased 2,666 shares at a cost of $15.00 each, for a trade totaling $39,990. This buy marks the first one filed by Parrot in the past twelve months. Scribe Therapeutics is trading down about 0.5% on the day Tuesday. So far Parrot is in the green, up about 25.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $18.89.

VIDEO: Tuesday 7/28 Insider Buying Report: KRNY, SCTX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.