As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Talaris Therapeutics' Director, Francois Nader, made a $500,020 purchase of TALS, buying 138,500 shares at a cost of $3.61 each. Nader was up about 39.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with TALS trading as high as $5.02 at last check today. Talaris Therapeutics is trading up about 25.4% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Nader in the past year.

And on Thursday, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased $243,900 worth of Baker Hughes, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $24.39 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Dumais in the past year. Baker Hughes is trading trading flat on the day Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 7/26 Insider Buying Report: TALS, BKR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.