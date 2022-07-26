Markets
TALS

Tuesday 7/26 Insider Buying Report: TALS, BKR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Talaris Therapeutics' Director, Francois Nader, made a $500,020 purchase of TALS, buying 138,500 shares at a cost of $3.61 each. Nader was up about 39.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with TALS trading as high as $5.02 at last check today. Talaris Therapeutics is trading up about 25.4% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Nader in the past year.

And on Thursday, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased $243,900 worth of Baker Hughes, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $24.39 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Dumais in the past year. Baker Hughes is trading trading flat on the day Tuesday.

Tuesday 7/26 Insider Buying Report: TALS, BKR
VIDEO: Tuesday 7/26 Insider Buying Report: TALS, BKR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TALS BKR

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular