Tuesday 7/26 Insider Buying Report: RVMD, NIC

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Revolution Medicines' Director, Lorence H. Kim, made a $1M buy of RVMD, purchasing 50,000 shares at a cost of $20.00 a piece. Kim was up about 21.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with RVMD trading as high as $24.20 in trading on Tuesday. Revolution Medicines is trading up about 4.2% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Kim in the past year.

And also on Friday, Director John Nicholas Dykema purchased $757,198 worth of Nicolet Bankshares, purchasing 9,586 shares at a cost of $78.99 a piece. Nicolet Bankshares is trading up about 0.4% on the day Tuesday. So far Dykema is in the green, up about 1.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $79.97.

