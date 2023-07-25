News & Insights

RMCF

Tuesday 7/25 Insider Buying Report: RMCF, TPL

July 25, 2023 — 11:22 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 17,185 shares of RMCF, for a cost of $5.62 each, for a total investment of $96,663. Geygan was up about 4.7% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with RMCF trading as high as $5.89 in trading on Tuesday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc is trading trading flat on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Geygan bought RMCF at 4 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $313,790 at an average of $6.10 per share.

And at Texas Pacific Land, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Murray Stahl who purchased 20 shares at a cost of $1445.33 each, for a trade totaling $28,907. Before this latest buy, Stahl bought TPL on 164 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $6.01M at an average of $1993.00 per share. Texas Pacific Land Corp is trading off about 0.1% on the day Tuesday. Stahl was up about 3.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with TPL trading as high as $1495.09 at last check today.

